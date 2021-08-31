News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays expected as 55-tonne boat escorted on Suffolk roads

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:52 AM August 31, 2021    Updated: 9:30 AM August 31, 2021
Boats are regularly moved across the county via the A12 and A14, with many coming to Ipswich Haven M

A 55 tonne lorry will be escorted on the A14 to Fox's Marina (file photo) - Credit: Archant

An abnormal load is to be escorted through Suffolk by police as it heads to Fox's Marina in Ipswich. 

The 55-tonne load - a boat - will be escorted from Tunstead Road, Hoveton, on the Norfolk Broads, to Fox's Marina, Wherstead, Ipswich today, Tuesday, August 31.

It is due to leave Norfolk at 9am. 

The boat, which is 5.1m wide, 5.15m high, 21.5m long, will be travelling along the A14 on its way to the Marina.

The route is as follows: Tunstead Rd - Horning Rd West -  A1151 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - (possible break Chalk Hill layby) - B1085 Red Lodge - A11 - A14 - A142 - A14 - A1308 slip - A14 - A14 J55 Copdock slip - A14 - A137 - local roads to Fox's Marina.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
A14
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police believe that the three burglaries may be linked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man fighting for his life after town centre assault

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the corner of Barrack Street and Challenge Way

Man arrested as teenage girl fights for her life after collision

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A man has died following a crash on the A14 near Coddenham

Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns makes it 2-0.

Ipswich Town vs AFC Wimbledon | Live

Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon