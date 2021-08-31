Delays expected as 55-tonne boat escorted on Suffolk roads

Published: 8:52 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 9:30 AM August 31, 2021

A 55 tonne lorry will be escorted on the A14 to Fox's Marina (file photo) - Credit: Archant

An abnormal load is to be escorted through Suffolk by police as it heads to Fox's Marina in Ipswich.

The 55-tonne load - a boat - will be escorted from Tunstead Road, Hoveton, on the Norfolk Broads, to Fox's Marina, Wherstead, Ipswich today, Tuesday, August 31.

It is due to leave Norfolk at 9am.

The boat, which is 5.1m wide, 5.15m high, 21.5m long, will be travelling along the A14 on its way to the Marina.

The route is as follows: Tunstead Rd - Horning Rd West - A1151 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - (possible break Chalk Hill layby) - B1085 Red Lodge - A11 - A14 - A142 - A14 - A1308 slip - A14 - A14 J55 Copdock slip - A14 - A137 - local roads to Fox's Marina.