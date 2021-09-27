News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk town named one of the 10 prettiest in the UK

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:52 PM September 27, 2021   
Aldeburgh is one of the East Anglian seaside towns which is attracting major interest from house buy

Aldeburgh has been named as one of the prettiest towns in the UK by Conde Nast Traveller magazine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk coastal town has been named as one of 10 prettiest towns in the UK by an influential travel magazine.

Aldeburgh was chosen as one of the prettiest towns in the country by Condé Nast Traveller. The list includes towns ranging from St Ives in Devon and Whitby in Cornwall, to North Berwick in East Lothian, Scotland.

The magazine recommends Aldeburgh for its "big Suffolk skies and ruler straight horizon", along with the town's Festival of Music (3 - 26 June 2022) and the newer Literary Festival (10 - 12 September 2022).

The Festival of Music, founded by composer Benjamin Britten, will be in its 73rd year in 2022, and will be taking place in venues along the Suffolk Coast — including at Snape Maltings concert hall. 

Condé Nast Traveller described the high street as "stepping back in time" and pointed out the "sweetie coloured houses".

Aldeburgh News

