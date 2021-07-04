West Suffolk road closed by overturned car and trailer

Published: 4:27 PM July 4, 2021 Updated: 4:28 PM July 4, 2021

The B1106 outside Bury St Edmunds is closed because of an overturned car and trailer.

Police and the fire service were called to the B1106 to reports of a silver Skoda and a trailer on their side near to the Fornhams roundabouts at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

They arrived to find the road completely blocked by the crash.

A police spokesman said recovery had been called to the incident, but it was not yet clear when the road would reopen.

He added no-one had been hurt.

The AA Traffic Map shows a small amount of traffic building up in the area.