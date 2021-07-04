West Suffolk road closed by overturned car and trailer
An overturned car and trailer is blocking a road just outside Bury St Edmunds.
Police and the fire service were called to the B1106 to reports of a silver Skoda and a trailer on their side near to the Fornhams roundabouts at around 3.30pm this afternoon.
They arrived to find the road completely blocked by the crash.
A police spokesman said recovery had been called to the incident, but it was not yet clear when the road would reopen.
He added no-one had been hurt.
The AA Traffic Map shows a small amount of traffic building up in the area.
