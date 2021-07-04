News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

West Suffolk road closed by overturned car and trailer

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:27 PM July 4, 2021    Updated: 4:28 PM July 4, 2021
The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed.

The B1106 outside Bury St Edmunds is closed because of an overturned car and trailer.

An overturned car and trailer is blocking a road just outside Bury St Edmunds.

Police and the fire service were called to the B1106 to reports of a silver Skoda and a trailer on their side near to the Fornhams roundabouts at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

They arrived to find the road completely blocked by the crash.

A police spokesman said recovery had been called to the incident, but it was not yet clear when the road would reopen.

He added no-one had been hurt.

You may also want to watch:

The AA Traffic Map shows a small amount of traffic building up in the area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?
  2. 2 Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK
  3. 3 West Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare
  1. 4 Two people fined in Suffolk for not wearing face masks
  2. 5 Town Transfer Talk: Latest on Crooks, Gibson, Downes and more
  3. 6 Two arrests after police chase down A12 following shooting report
  4. 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Celina target for Blues
  5. 8 Take a look at Stowmarket's newest Aldi - set to open next week
  6. 9 Missing Suffolk woman seen walking along coastal path
  7. 10 School term dates cause problems for Suffolk-Norfolk border families
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An upcoming episode of Escape to the Country is set to feature a Suffolk village

Escape to the Country films in Suffolk village

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Everton's Lewis Gibson during the Preseason Friendly match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town set to move for Everton defender

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are likely to bid again for Rotherham's Matt Crooks

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town likely to up their offer for Rotherham attacker Crooks

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson and Teddy Bishop are both training with Ipswich Town's Under 23s

Football

Cook on 'drastic action' and a possible way back for demoted players

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus