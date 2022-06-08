News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road near Stowmarket closed as air ambulance called to serious crash

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:06 AM June 8, 2022
Updated: 9:22 AM June 8, 2022
The crash happened on the B1113 between Stowmarket and Needham Market

The crash happened on the B1113 between Stowmarket and Needham Market - Credit: Google Maps

A road near Stowmarket has been closed as emergency services were called to a crash.

The incident happened on the B1113 at Badley, between Stowmarket and Needham Market, at about 8.10am on Wednesday.

Police were called to a crash between two cars.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the road was closed as officers and an air ambulance arrived at the scene.

A fire engine from Needham Market station is also in attendance.

Drivers are being advised to find alternative routes.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.

