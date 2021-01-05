Black ice causes two car accidents in rural Suffolk road
Published: 9:43 AM January 5, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Police
Dangerous black ice has caused two car accidents in a rural Suffolk village, after temperatures plunged to below freezing overnight.
Police were called to two separate single-vehicle crashes in The Street, Cavenham, at 7.45am.
A police spokesman confirmed no-one involved suffered any serious injuries.
The road however remains partially blocked while recovery is awaited for one of the vehicles.
A yellow weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office yesterday, which expires at 11am today.