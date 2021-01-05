Black ice causes two car accidents in rural Suffolk road

Published: 9:43 AM January 5, 2021

The Street in Cavenham is partially blocked after black ice caused two car crashes - Credit: Suffolk Police

Dangerous black ice has caused two car accidents in a rural Suffolk village, after temperatures plunged to below freezing overnight.

Police were called to two separate single-vehicle crashes in The Street, Cavenham, at 7.45am.

A police spokesman confirmed no-one involved suffered any serious injuries.

The road however remains partially blocked while recovery is awaited for one of the vehicles.

A yellow weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office yesterday, which expires at 11am today.