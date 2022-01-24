West Suffolk road closed after single-vehicle crash

The A1101 near Bury St Edmunds is currently closed after a single vehicle crash - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A west Suffolk road is currently closed after a single-vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds.

Officers from Suffolk police are currently at the scene of the crash on the A1101 between Lackford and Icklingham.

In a tweet, Suffolk police said diversion routes have been put in place and that no injuries have been reported.

However, the road is not expected to reopen until after noon today (Monday, January 24).

