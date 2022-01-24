News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

West Suffolk road closed after single-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:19 AM January 24, 2022
Police Road Closed sign. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A1101 near Bury St Edmunds is currently closed after a single vehicle crash - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A west Suffolk road is currently closed after a single-vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds. 

Officers from Suffolk police are currently at the scene of the crash on the A1101 between Lackford and Icklingham. 

In a tweet, Suffolk police said diversion routes have been put in place and that no injuries have been reported. 

However, the road is not expected to reopen until after noon today (Monday, January 24). 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Design of holiday accommodation world war two themed

Holiday Destinations

World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield

Toby Lown

person
The thatch cottage on fire in Battisford

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

Thatch roof of cottage 'fully alight' in village near Needham Market

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town keeper Christian Walton with an early save.

Ipswich Town vs Accrington Stanley | Live

Matchday Live: Chaplin wins it as Town claim three points

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Two Magpies in Woodbridge has officially opened PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retail | Gallery

New cafe toasts successful first week

Dominic Bareham

person