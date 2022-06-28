News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road in west Suffolk closed after two-car crash

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:21 AM June 28, 2022
Updated: 11:02 AM June 28, 2022
The B1106 is currently closed between Ingham and Great Barton due to a two vehicle crash

A road in west Suffolk is currently closed as emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at about 9.45am on Tuesday on the B1106 between Ingham and Great Barton, outside Bury St Edmunds.

According to a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, ambulance and fire crews are also at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said two people were injured, but any injuries suffered are believed to be minor.

Emergency services remain at the scene at this time.

