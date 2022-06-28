Updated
Road in west Suffolk closed after two-car crash
Published: 10:21 AM June 28, 2022
Updated: 11:02 AM June 28, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A road in west Suffolk is currently closed as emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash.
The incident happened at about 9.45am on Tuesday on the B1106 between Ingham and Great Barton, outside Bury St Edmunds.
According to a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, ambulance and fire crews are also at the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said two people were injured, but any injuries suffered are believed to be minor.
Emergency services remain at the scene at this time.