'Large' burst water main causing delays on busy west Suffolk road

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:07 PM December 13, 2021
The A1120 in Pettaugh, near Stonham Aspal, is closed eastbound at the Ipswich Way junction as Anglia

Delays are expected on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds after a large burst water main - Credit: Archant

Temporary traffic lights have been installed on a busy west Suffolk road while emergency works are carried out to fix a burst water main near Bury St Edmunds. 

Motorists are being warned of delays on the A143 as Anglian Water carry out roadworks at the junction of Thurston Road near Ixworth.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “Our teams have been working on a large burst main in the nature reserve by the Thurston Road junction of the A143 near Bury St Edmunds. 

"In order to keep our teams and other road users safe, we have installed temporary traffic lights. 

"While this repair is vital, we also have a responsibility to protect the environment too, so we're taking time to plan the repair properly because of its location on the nature reserve.

"We'd like to thank our customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this emergency repair.”

An Anglian Water spokeswoman added it was not yet clear how long the issue would take to fix as access to the site is difficult due to nearby trees which may have to be removed.

