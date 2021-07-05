Town centre road closed after mains water pipe bursts
Published: 3:46 PM July 5, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
A town centre road in Bury St Edmunds has been closed by police after a mains water pipe burst.
Bury St Edmunds police said on Twitter that Westgate Street was closed on Monday afternoon due to a sink hole.
Suffolk Highways and Anglian Water have both been notified of the issue and contractors are en route.
Motorists have been advised to avoid Westgate Street if possible.
