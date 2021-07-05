News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Town centre road closed after mains water pipe bursts

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:46 PM July 5, 2021   
Westgate Street in Bury St Edmunds has been closed by police

Westgate Street in Bury St Edmunds has been closed by police - Credit: Suffolk police

A town centre road in Bury St Edmunds has been closed by police after a mains water pipe burst.

Bury St Edmunds police said on Twitter that Westgate Street was closed on Monday afternoon due to a sink hole.

Suffolk Highways and Anglian Water have both been notified of the issue and contractors are en route.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Westgate Street if possible.


You may also want to watch:

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are likely to bid again for Rotherham's Matt Crooks

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town likely to up their offer for Rotherham attacker Crooks

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

Man fighting for his life after crash remains in 'critical condition'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
School holidays in Norfolk and Suffolk vary next year 

Suffolk County Council

School term dates cause problems for Suffolk-Norfolk border families

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus