Town centre road closed after mains water pipe bursts

Published: 3:46 PM July 5, 2021

Westgate Street in Bury St Edmunds has been closed by police - Credit: Suffolk police

A town centre road in Bury St Edmunds has been closed by police after a mains water pipe burst.

Bury St Edmunds police said on Twitter that Westgate Street was closed on Monday afternoon due to a sink hole.

⛔️ROAD CLOSED⛔️ Out Westgate #BSE is currently closed due to a sink hole and burst water main in the road. @Suff_highways and @AnglianWater are aware and are responding as soon as possible. Please find an alternative route. #700 pic.twitter.com/iYoY0vo1a5 — St Edmundsbury Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) July 5, 2021

Suffolk Highways and Anglian Water have both been notified of the issue and contractors are en route.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Westgate Street if possible.



