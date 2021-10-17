Car stranded in ditch after crash near Bury St Edmunds

Published: 10:07 PM October 17, 2021

A vehicle is stranded in a ditch in Barrow Road, Hargrave tonight with fire, police and paramedics at the scene.

Two fire units from Bury St Edmunds and one from Wickhambrook have attended the scene.

It is thought that the incident happened around 9.10pm and there are believed to be injuries, however, it is currently unknown how serious it is or how many vehicles are involved.

