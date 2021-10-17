News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Car stranded in ditch after crash near Bury St Edmunds

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:07 PM October 17, 2021   
The Acle Straight has now been closed and police have advised people to avoid the area.

Emergency services rushed to Barrow Road, Hargrave following reports of a crash. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A vehicle is stranded in a ditch in Barrow Road, Hargrave tonight with fire, police and paramedics at the scene.

Two fire units from Bury St Edmunds and one from Wickhambrook have attended the scene.

It is thought that the incident happened around 9.10pm and there are believed to be injuries, however, it is currently unknown how serious it is or how many vehicles are involved.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An Apache from Wattisham Flying Station, pictured here arriving at the Suffolk Show in 2019

MoD warns Suffolk residents about night time Apache training exercise

Timothy Bradford

person
Tony and Beckie Bayliss have taken over The Maldon Grey in Great Cornard and given it a whole new look

Couple to bring 'family feel' to Sudbury pub

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Sone Aluko celebrates scoring his second goal at Cambridge.

Cambridge United vs Ipswich Town

Matchday Live: Live updates as Town take on Cambridge

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
People in Suffolk and north Essex can now get their Covid vaccine booster

Covid vaccine boosters now available at walk in sessions

Timothy Bradford

person