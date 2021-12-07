Car hit by train after skidding on ice at north Essex level crossing

The car was hit by a passenger train at the Frating level crossing in north Essex this morning. No-one was injured in the incident. - Credit: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

A car has been hit by a passenger train after it skidded on a patch of ice and on to a level crossing in north Essex.

Emergency services were called to reports a car had been struck by a train at the level crossing in Frating Abbey Farm Road, Frating, at around 7.30am this morning.

Six fire crews responded to the call and the road is expected to be close for some time after the crash, but no-one was hurt in the incident.

Incident commander Dave Bond said: "We believe the car ended up on the level crossing after skidding on some ice. The driver was then unable to move her vehicle before the next train came through the crossing.

"Thankfully the driver escaped from her car before the train arrived, and although the train struck the car, there are no injuries to the vehicle driver, the train driver or any passengers.

"We're now working in partnership with other agencies and waiting for instructions from the Railway Incident Officer on our next steps to clear the scene and make sure it's safe.

"The road is likely to be closed for some time before the train can be moved so please avoid the area."

Greater Anglia trains between Great Bentley and Wivenhoe have been disrupted by the crash and rail replacement buses have been put in place.