Car crashes into central reservation on the A14

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 9:38 AM May 7, 2021    Updated: 9:48 AM May 7, 2021
A vehicle has hit the central reservation on the A14 eastbound at Bury St Edmunds

A vehicle has hit the central reservation on the A14 eastbound at Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

There were delays on the eastbound A14 at Bury St Edmunds after a car crashed into the central reservation.

Police were called to the scene of the collision near junction 43 shortly before 8.40am Friday, May 7.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the car, a Chevrolet Matiz, was the only vehicle involved.

No injuries have been reported, she added.

The road was initially blocked, although reopened around 9am.


