Rail services affected after tree falls onto electrical wire causing fire

Train services at Colchester have been disrupted after a tree has fallen onto an overhead electrical wire causing a fire - Credit: Paul Geater

A fire has broken out after a tree has fallen onto an overhead electrical wire due to strong winds from Storm Franklin near Colchester.

Network Rail engineers are currently on route to the scene.

In a tweet Greater Anglia said: "A tree has fallen onto the overhead electrical wire wires and is on fire.

"Network Rail staff will need to remove the tree and repair any damage.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Rail services are currently unable to run in both directions between Manningtree and Colchester as a result of the fallen tree.

A yellow weather warning from high winds has been put in place across the region today.

Train services between Ipswich and Felixstowe were also cancelled this morning after a tree fell onto the line.

Greater Anglia is warning passengers to only travel today if their journey is absolutely essential due to high winds as a result of Strom Franklin.

The company will be running a very reduced service which could be disrupted by Storm Franklin at short notice.

Network Rail has kept the 50mph speed limit in place from Storm Eunice to ensure the railway runs safely.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



