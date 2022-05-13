Road closed after lorry overturns

St Andrews Avenue in Colchester is currently closed after a lorry overturned - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A road is currently closed after a lorry overturned in Colchester.

Emergency services were called to the overturned vehicle in St Andrews Avenue just before 9pm last night (May 12).

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Emergency services are on scene of an overturned lorry.

"Road closures are currently in place at St Andrews Avenue, Greenstead Road and at the rail crossing in Harwich Road.

"We would ask drivers to avoid the area and to find alternative routes.

"We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 1334 of May 12.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.