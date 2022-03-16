Black Dodge and Transit van crash near Mildenhall

Two vehicles have been involved in a collision near the Suffolk village of Eriswell - Credit: Google Maps

A car and van crashed near Mildenhall earlier this morning.

Suffolk police attended the incident on the B1112 in the village of Eriswell.

The crash is reported to have happened shortly before 6.52am near the church of St Laurence and St Peter.

A black Dodge estate car and a white Ford Transit van were reported to be involved.

Nobody was reported to be injured.

