Black Dodge and Transit van crash near Mildenhall

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:24 AM March 16, 2022
A car and van crashed near Mildenhall earlier this morning. 

Suffolk police attended the incident on the B1112 in the village of Eriswell.

The crash is reported to have happened shortly before 6.52am near the church of St Laurence and St Peter. 

A black Dodge estate car and a white Ford Transit van were reported to be involved. 

Nobody was reported to be injured.  

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Mildenhall News

