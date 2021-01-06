News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Driver taken to hospital after crash on country road

Sophie Barnett

Published: 8:42 AM January 6, 2021    Updated: 8:43 AM January 6, 2021
Head Lane crash Great Cornard

A driver has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Head Lane, Great Cornard. - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Great Cornard. 

Police remain at the scene in Head Lane following the collision which involved two vehicles. 

Officers were called shortly after 7.30am to reports of the crash and one driver has since been taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers are still on scene, but will be moving on shortly. 


Sudbury News

