Published: 8:42 AM January 6, 2021 Updated: 8:43 AM January 6, 2021

A driver has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Head Lane, Great Cornard. - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Great Cornard.

Police remain at the scene in Head Lane following the collision which involved two vehicles.

Officers were called shortly after 7.30am to reports of the crash and one driver has since been taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers are still on scene, but will be moving on shortly.



