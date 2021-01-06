Driver taken to hospital after crash on country road
Published: 8:42 AM January 6, 2021 Updated: 8:43 AM January 6, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A driver has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Great Cornard.
Police remain at the scene in Head Lane following the collision which involved two vehicles.
Officers were called shortly after 7.30am to reports of the crash and one driver has since been taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers are still on scene, but will be moving on shortly.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus