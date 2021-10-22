Queues forming after fire crews called to crash on A14

Published: 10:26 AM October 22, 2021

The crash happened on the A14 near Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A14 near Newmarket after emergency services were called to a crash.

Four Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to a crash near junction 38 of the eastbound carriageway shortly before 10am today.

Crews from the Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Burwell stations were called to the scene.

According to the AA traffic map, traffic has started to queue on the eastbound carriageway causing delays of around six minutes.

