Crash causing delays near Bury St Edmunds

Published: 5:30 PM September 21, 2021

The crash occurred on the A143 in Great Barton - Credit: Google Maps

A crash on the A143 is causing delays near Bury St Edmunds and Stanton.

Police were called to the crash in Great Barton just before 4.55pm today, Tuesday, September 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that ambulance crews were also in attendance but could not confirm at this stage how many vehicles were involved.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



