News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Crash causing delays near Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:30 PM September 21, 2021   
The crash occurred on the A143 in Great Barton

The crash occurred on the A143 in Great Barton - Credit: Google Maps

A crash on the A143 is causing delays near Bury St Edmunds and Stanton.

Police were called to the crash in Great Barton just before 4.55pm today, Tuesday, September 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that ambulance crews were also in attendance but could not confirm at this stage how many vehicles were involved. 

The extent of any injuries are not yet known. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hall Street, Long Melford is flooded after heavy rain in Sudbury, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live

Flooding leaves main route through town 'impassable'

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Town players celebrate after the game.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich's 1-0 win at Lincoln

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook screams with delight at the final whistle.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town

Cook proud of players after Town hold on for elusive first win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The new road would meet the A14 at Rougham

Suffolk Live

Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon