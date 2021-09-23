Cyclist hit by driver in Colchester crash
Published: 5:39 PM September 23, 2021
Drivers are being advised to avoid Crouch Street in Colchester following an accident this afternoon.
There was a collision between a car and a bicycle just before 4pm on Thursday, September 23.
Police were called to the crash, which was also attended by ambulance crews.
A teenager, the rider of the bicycle, sustained minor injuries.
Witnesses are asked to make a report at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.