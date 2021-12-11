News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

'Heart-breaking' and 'a slippery mudbath' - traffic damages Hemingstone road

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 11:45 AM December 11, 2021
Church Lane in Hemingstone. Picture: Danielle Booden

Church Lane in Hemingstone. - Credit: Danielle Booden

There is a strong feeling of anger and frustration among residents of a Suffolk village after a normally quiet road became congested and damaged. 

Church Lane is a single-track road, and has been used by many as an unofficial diversion after the parallel Lower Road was closed to allow drainage improvements to be made. 

Broken down verges have caused the road to become muddy. Picture: Danielle Booden

Broken down verges have caused the road to become muddy. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The subsequent high-volume of traffic has caused much damage to the verges and passing places, with residents voicing concerns that the road has now become unsafe. 

John Self, 36, said “It looks like some of the passing places are starting to break up that are over the ditches, so very soon they are going to be too small for vehicles to get into anyway so that will make it completely one-track.” 

The verges of Church Lane are being broken down by traffic

The verges of Church Lane have been churned up by traffic - Credit: John Self

He also expressed concerns at the national speed limit in place. 

He said: “Because it’s now muddy, you just have to sit in our living room and every 10-15 minutes you hear the lock-up of wheels and think, is this going to be the one that has a crash?” 

Church Lane is a single-track road with passing places. Picture: Danielle Booden

Church Lane is a single-track road with passing places. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Other residents are also unhappy with the situation. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
  2. 2 Pub stripped of alcohol licence as police crackdown on drug violence
  3. 3 Two Suffolk schools switch to home learning due to Covid concerns
  1. 4 'Could you bring Rooney to Ipswich?' - MacAnthony on 'dream' Town job
  2. 5 Football club's pitches damaged for second time in a week
  3. 6 Stowmarket chosen for trial of potentially life-saving cancer test
  4. 7 'Mass' vaccination centre has turnout 80% less than expected
  5. 8 Town to wear rare all-black kit which fans can't buy at Wigan
  6. 9 Suffolk road left unfinished for months labelled 'obstacle course'
  7. 10 How will Covid 'Plan B' affect Ipswich Town's festive fixtures?

Acting clerk and councillor of Hemingstone Parish Council, Dave Penny described the situation as “heart-breaking” and “not acceptable.” 

“The road itself is a slippery mudbath, dangerous for cyclists such as myself, but also other road users," he said.

"Going forwards, I'm assuming Highways will be making good the damage caused at the very least before moving on."

He voiced frustration that measures such as a one-way system had not been put in place.

“My fears are that an unintended consequence of Highways' lack of foresight is that a new rat run possibility will have been flagged up to hundreds of drivers.” 

Suffolk County Council said: “To allow the drainage improvements to take place safely, it has been essential for the road closure to be in place. The official diversion route is signed, unfortunately we are unable to stop vehicles from using local roads as an alternative route. Our teams have since put in place; ‘Unsuitable diversion route’ signs to prevent road users from using Church Lane.   

“Phase 1 of the works has been extended to Tuesday 14 December 2021. Lower Road will be re-open this weekend, with temporary traffic signals being put in place. The road will be closed again on Monday and Tuesday to allow the works to be completed.  

“Please be advised that the end date is dependent on weather conditions.” 

Suffolk County Council
Suffolk Highways
Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The police cordon outside the estate agents' in Felixstowe town centre

Updated

Police cordon off Felixstowe town centre car park after incident

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City manager Neil Harris

Football | Exclusive

Harris under consideration for Ipswich Town job

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 reopens near Ipswich after four-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Abbots Green Academy in Bury St Edmunds was closed on Monday after part of the ceiling collapsed Pic

Education News | Updated

Three suspected cases of Omicron at Bury St Edmunds schools

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon