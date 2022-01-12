Two people trapped in car in ditch near Debenham

Two people are stuck in a ditch after a crash near Debenham - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently working to rescue two people trapped in a crashed which crashed into a ditch near Debenham.

Fire crews were called to the crash in The Street in Ashfield Cum-Thorpe just before 8.50am today, Wednesday, January 12.

They arrived to find a car on its side in a ditch with two people trapped inside.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are working to rescue two people that are not believed to be hurt from the vehicle."

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.

