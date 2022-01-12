News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Two people trapped in car in ditch near Debenham

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:27 AM January 12, 2022
Updated: 9:28 AM January 12, 2022
Two people are stuck in a ditch after a crash near Debenham

Two people are stuck in a ditch after a crash near Debenham - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently working to rescue two people trapped in a crashed which crashed into a ditch near Debenham. 

Fire crews were called to the crash in The Street in Ashfield Cum-Thorpe just before 8.50am today, Wednesday, January 12.

They arrived to find a car on its side in a ditch with two people trapped inside.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are working to rescue two people that are not believed to be hurt from the vehicle."

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk
Framlingham News

