Published: 8:11 AM June 23, 2021 Updated: 8:23 AM June 23, 2021

Queues are building at the Copdock Interchange - Credit: Highways England

Delays are expected at the A12-A14 Copdock Interchange as rush hour traffic increases.

The A12 northbound is reported as being queued up back to the London Road turn off.

Queues are also building up on both slip roads of the A14 leading up to the Copdock Interchange.