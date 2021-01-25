News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Severe delays on A14 following collision between lorry and car

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:37 AM January 25, 2021   
Traffic is building on the A14 at Coddenham

Traffic is building on the A14 at Coddenham - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A14 at Coddenham after a lorry and car collided.

Suffolk police said officers were called to the eastbound carriageway shortly after 8.30am on Monday.

No injuries have been reported following the collision and the vehicles are awaiting recovery.

However, the incident has caused a backlog of traffic - with the AA map suggesting delays of up to 40 minutes.



