Man left with serious head injury after being hit by van

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:00 PM December 18, 2020   
The collision happened on the Derwent Road roundabout 

The collision happened on the Derwent Road roundabout - Credit: Google Maps

A man had to be taken to hospital after receiving a serious head injury in a crash. 

The man, 63, was truck by a Ford Transit van as he crossed the Derwent Road Roundabout in Colchester at around 4pm on Thursday afternoon. 

The white Ford Transit van initially stopped at the scene but drove off prior to police arriving.

The man was treated at hospital for a serious head injury that is not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing at this stage.  

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are asking anyone who was in Derwent Road at the time to check their dash cam for any footage of the collision and to share it with us to help our investigation."

Those with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 752 of December 17. 
 

Essex Police

