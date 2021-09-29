Diesel spill causing delays on A14 and A140

Published: 11:13 AM September 29, 2021

A diesel spill is currently causing delays on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

A diesel spill is currently causing delays on the A14 and A140 roundabout near Coddenham.

Police were called to the Beacon Hill Interchange just before 9.40am this morning following reports of a diesel spill.

The spillage is believed to be covering both lanes of the slip road leading from the A14 westbound to the roundabout.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there is also diesel on the roundabout. The AA Traffic Map shows some slow traffic on the A14 and the A140.

The police spokesman added that Highways England has been informed.