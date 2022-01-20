News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Young driver crashes car just a week after passing

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:50 PM January 20, 2022
Risby crash near Bury St Edmunds

The young man was driving his mother's car at the time of the crash - Credit: Bury St Edmunds Police

A new driver has crashed just a week after passing his test in Risby near Bury St Edmunds.

Police are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Risby, as of 8.20pm on January 20.

The driver was a young man driving his mother's car.

He passed his driving test just last week.

A spokesman from Bury St Edmunds Police said that the young man was 'very lucky' to walk away with only small cuts.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

