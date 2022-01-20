Young driver crashes car just a week after passing
Published: 9:50 PM January 20, 2022
- Credit: Bury St Edmunds Police
A new driver has crashed just a week after passing his test in Risby near Bury St Edmunds.
Police are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Risby, as of 8.20pm on January 20.
The driver was a young man driving his mother's car.
He passed his driving test just last week.
A spokesman from Bury St Edmunds Police said that the young man was 'very lucky' to walk away with only small cuts.