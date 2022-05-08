Driver taken to hospital and road shut following crash
Published: 11:12 AM May 8, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash in Framlingham.
The incident happened this morning, May 8, at a junction in Saxtead Road just past Thomas Mills School in the Suffolk town.
According to police, the driver of the car has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision and emergency services are expected to remain at the scene for some time.
All three directions at the junction are currently closed and a diversion is in place to redirect traffic.
