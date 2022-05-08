News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver taken to hospital and road shut following crash

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:12 AM May 8, 2022
A diversion is in place after a crash in Saxtead Road in Framlingham

A diversion is in place after a crash in Saxtead Road in Framlingham - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash in Framlingham.

The incident happened this morning, May 8, at a junction in Saxtead Road just past Thomas Mills School in the Suffolk town.

According to police, the driver of the car has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision and emergency services are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

All three directions at the junction are currently closed and a diversion is in place to redirect traffic.

