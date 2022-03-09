Drink driver crashes Audi into hedges on A1101

Mildenhall police were called to an Audi on the A1101 in west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A drink driver crashed an Audi into a hedge on the A1101 in west Suffolk.

Mildenhall police were called to the incident, at Icklingham, to assist the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said on Twitter the driver recorded a breath alcohol concentration of 56 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal alcohol limit to drive with is 35mg per 100ml of breath.

Mildenhall police confirmed the road was cleared by 4pm.

