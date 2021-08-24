News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A14 partially blocked after multi-vehicle crash

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:45 PM August 24, 2021   
The eastbound A14 is partially blocked near Rougham

The eastbound A14 is partially blocked near Rougham

A stretch of the A14 eastbound is partially blocked as police and fire crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash.

Four fire crews have been called to the scene of the crash alongside police officers, just after junction 45 for Rougham.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road is partially blocked while emergency services remain on scene.

The extent of any injuries sustained has not been confirmed at this time.

Traffic remains high in the area, with queues stretching back towards junction 44.

