Emergency services attend overturned car in Newmarket

A collision on George Lambton Avenue in Newmarket this morning has led to an audi overturning - Credit: Sharon Brown

A car has overturned in a three vehicle crash in Newmarket.

Police, ambulance crews and the fire service were called to George Lambton Avenue at 8.50am today following reports of a three vehicle collision.

The collision involved an Audi, which was overturned, a Nissan, a Skoda Fabia and a bicycle.

A Suffolk police spokesman said one person was in the care of paramedics.

The spokesman said the person was injured but conscious and breathing, though the extent of injuries were unclear.

A fire service spokesman confirmed that crews arrived at 9.12am, and provided medical support for a female cyclist until they could transfer her to the care of the ambulance at 9.17am.

Officers reported two of the vehicles were stationary but it was unclear which two.

The road was blocked and has been closed, although recovery is in progress.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.





