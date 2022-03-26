Essex Police respond to reports of garden shed on A12 at Marks Tey

Essex Police are responding to reports of a garden shed on the A12 near Marks Tey.

The force control room tweeted: "Officers from Colchester Police and Essex Roads policing are running to reports of a garden shed that has somehow made its way onto the A12 in Marks Tey.

"No two calls are ever the same!"

The AA traffic map is reporting that an object has been in the road, just to the north of junction 25 since 12.45am.

Additionally, according to the AA traffic map, there appears to be some congestion on the A12 near Marks Tey, causing delays of three minutes

More on this as it develops.



