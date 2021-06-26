Fallen tree near Wickham Market as bad weather set to continue in Suffolk

Published: 11:07 AM June 26, 2021

A fallen tree is continuing to cause traffic congestion near Wickham Market after strong winds and heavy rain battered Suffolk last night - and more rain is expected over the weekend.

The tree was reported to Suffolk Highways at 5am on the B1078 near Potsford Farm following stormy weather that left some roads in Felixstowe underwater.

AA Roadwatch says traffic is still being affected on the B1078 Border Cot Lane both ways between the Letheringham turn off and B1438 Snowdon Hill with delays between Otley and Wickham Market.

The Colneis Felixstowe weather monitor has revealed there was as much as 90.0 mm/hr at its height of last night's rain storms. Today is expected to be cloudy with some light showers, while tomorrow is forecast to be wetter.

The unseasonal weather is likely to continue until Thursday, according to East Anglia forecasters Weatherquest who say we will see rain and most days.

East Anglia today: Rather cloudy with some patchy light rain or drizzle at first, but otherwise dry much of the day with sunny spells developing although a few scattered showers are possible into the afternoon. Light winds and highs 23C, cooler near the coast and in the north. pic.twitter.com/gAyNVckAwJ — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) June 26, 2021



