Felixstowe road closed following collision

Published: 1:01 PM January 16, 2021

A road near Felixstowe seafront has been closed by police following a collision between two vehicles.

Fire crews from Ipswich's Princes Street and Felixstowe stations are at the scene in Leopold Road, close to the junction with Orwell Road.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the road has been closed by officers.

The spokesman was unable to provide the conditions of the motorists involved in the collision.