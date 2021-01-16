News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Felixstowe road closed following collision

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:01 PM January 16, 2021   
Leopold Road in Felixstowe

Leopold Road in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A road near Felixstowe seafront has been closed by police following a collision between two vehicles.

Fire crews from Ipswich's Princes Street and Felixstowe stations are at the scene in Leopold Road, close to the junction with Orwell Road.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the road has been closed by officers.

The spokesman was unable to provide the conditions of the motorists involved in the collision.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Six new Covid vaccine sites open in Suffolk today

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Ipswich and Sudbury among Suffolk's worst 10 coronavirus hotspots

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Man who coughed in face of police officer is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon

East Suffolk Council

170-lodge holiday village approved in Suffolk countryside will create 40...

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus