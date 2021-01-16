Felixstowe road closed following collision
Published: 1:01 PM January 16, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A road near Felixstowe seafront has been closed by police following a collision between two vehicles.
Fire crews from Ipswich's Princes Street and Felixstowe stations are at the scene in Leopold Road, close to the junction with Orwell Road.
A Suffolk police spokesman said the road has been closed by officers.
The spokesman was unable to provide the conditions of the motorists involved in the collision.
