Van fire causes delays on A12

8:01 AM May 11, 2022

Published: 8:01 AM May 11, 2022

The A120 was closed while emergency services attended the vehicle fire - Credit: Daniel Roots

There are currently delays near the A12 in Colchester after a reported van fire on the A120.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the vehicle fire on the hard shoulder today, Wednesday, May 11.

Appliances from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene.

A full road closure was put in place while emergency services attended the blaze.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that no one was injured and the road was reopened at 6.23am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.