News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Van fire causes delays on A12

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:01 AM May 11, 2022
The A120 was closed while emergency services attended the vehicle fire

The A120 was closed while emergency services attended the vehicle fire - Credit: Daniel Roots

There are currently delays near the A12 in Colchester after a reported van fire on the A120. 

Officers from Essex Police were called to the vehicle fire on the hard shoulder today, Wednesday, May 11. 

Appliances from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene. 

A full road closure was put in place while emergency services attended the blaze. 

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that no one was injured and the road was reopened at 6.23am. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
A12 Suffolk News
A120 News

Don't Miss

A diversion is in place after a crash in Saxtead Road in Framlingham

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Driver taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance has been called to a two-vehicle crash off the A14 in Stowupland

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road closed as air ambulance called to serious crash off A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Brick Kiln Road

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews rush to aid of trapped horse

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Southwold beach hut for sale at £250,000

Southwold beach hut on market for £250k - but may sell for even MORE

Richard Goss

Logo Icon