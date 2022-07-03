Five people injured and air ambulance called after car overturned in crash

Five people were injured after a black Ford Fiesta overturned while travelling along Thurston Road in Pakenham, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google

Five people were injured, with one seriously hurt, after a car flipped on its roof in an early-morning crash near Bury St Edmunds.

Air ambulance, police and fire crews were called to the scene on Thurston Road in Pakenham at 1.43am on Sunday (July 3).

A black Ford Fiesta carrying five people had overturned.

A police spokesperson said one person was seriously injured in the crash but their condition is not thought to be life-threatening or changing.

The four other people in the car were also taken to hospital but with less severe injuries.

Fire crews from Bury St Edmunds and Ixwoth attended.

The road remained closed for several hours but had reopened by 6.43am this morning.