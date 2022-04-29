News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Four-vehicle crash causes heavy delays on A11

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:51 PM April 29, 2022
Updated: 2:54 PM April 29, 2022
A four-vehicle crash has caused heavy delays on the A11.

A four-vehicle crash has caused heavy delays on the A11. - Credit: Google Maps

A four-vehicle crash has caused heavy delays on the A11.

Officers were called to the incident, which happened near Barton Mills just after the Fiveways Roundabout, at 1.20pm on Friday, April 29.

A vehicle has blocked one of the lanes and recovery will be required before the road can fully reopen.

Drivers reported "queues about six to seven miles long" following the crash.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed there were "not believed to be serious injuries" and that one lane had remained open.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Suffolk Live News

Lidl reveals three Suffolk towns where it wants to set up new stores

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Suffolk Live News | Video

Man killed and woman in critical condition after double stabbing

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Concerns have been raised that people are urinating near waste bins and on the sea wall

East Suffolk Council

Reports of public urination as Felixstowe seafront toilets closed

Dominic Bareham

person
Suffolk police dealt with more than 400 calls overnight on New Year's Eve

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Suffolk police officer sacked for stealing dead man's belongings

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon