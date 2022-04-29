Four-vehicle crash causes heavy delays on A11

A four-vehicle crash has caused heavy delays on the A11. - Credit: Google Maps

A four-vehicle crash has caused heavy delays on the A11.

Officers were called to the incident, which happened near Barton Mills just after the Fiveways Roundabout, at 1.20pm on Friday, April 29.

Police are currently at the scene of a four-vehicle collision on the A11 southbound between the B1112 underpass and the Fiveways roundabout.



The road is partially blocked and is causing heavy congestion.

Road users are advised to find alternative routes where possible. pic.twitter.com/9nVFi5t8mE — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) April 29, 2022

A vehicle has blocked one of the lanes and recovery will be required before the road can fully reopen.

Drivers reported "queues about six to seven miles long" following the crash.

Avoid #A11 southbound towards Barton Mills roundabout. Stuck 2 miles from roundabout, serious crash and road closed. Queue about 6/7 miles long pic.twitter.com/LqLHN4JqhM — Max Broughton (@MB52NCFC) April 29, 2022

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed there were "not believed to be serious injuries" and that one lane had remained open.