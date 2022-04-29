Four-vehicle crash causes heavy delays on A11
Published: 2:51 PM April 29, 2022
Updated: 2:54 PM April 29, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A four-vehicle crash has caused heavy delays on the A11.
Officers were called to the incident, which happened near Barton Mills just after the Fiveways Roundabout, at 1.20pm on Friday, April 29.
A vehicle has blocked one of the lanes and recovery will be required before the road can fully reopen.
Drivers reported "queues about six to seven miles long" following the crash.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed there were "not believed to be serious injuries" and that one lane had remained open.