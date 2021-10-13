Road blocked after crash involving ambulance and three other vehicles
Published: 1:03 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 1:07 PM October 13, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A four vehicle crash involving an ambulance has blocked a road in Sudbury in both directions.
Police were called to the scene of the crash just after 12.20pm today, Wednesday, October 13 on the A134 near the Chilton Industrial Estate.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the road is currently blocked in both directions.
