Police seek driver who failed to stop after girl hit by van in Halstead
Published: 11:51 AM November 2, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
The driver of a van failed to stop at the scene of a crash with a girl in Halstead
Essex Police is appealing for witnesses after officers were called to the crash in Parongate Street shortly after 7pm on Sunday, October 31
A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that driver did not stop at the scene of the crash.
The extent of any injuries are not yet known.
Anyone with any information or who has any dashcam footage should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 1273 of October 31.