Police seek driver who failed to stop after girl hit by van in Halstead

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:51 AM November 2, 2021
A girl was struck by a van in Halstead at the weekend

A girl was struck by a van in Halstead at the weekend - Credit: Google Maps

The driver of a van failed to stop at the scene of a crash with a girl in Halstead

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses after officers were called to the crash in Parongate Street shortly after 7pm on Sunday, October 31 

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that driver did not stop at the scene of the crash. 

The extent of any injuries are not yet known. 

Anyone with any information or who has any dashcam footage should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 1273 of October 31.

