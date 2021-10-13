Four months of road closures in west Suffolk village
- Credit: Gregg Brown
Motorists can expect four months of road closures as work is carried out to improve drainage in a west Suffolk village.
Suffolk Highways will be working in Great Whelnetham to prevent flooding on the roads and in nearby properties.
The will affect the A134 Sudbury Road, in Sicklesmere, Stanningfield Road and Hambrook Close in Great Whelnetham. It will start from November 8.
In a letter to residents, Suffolk Highways bosses said the project will last until March 2022, with a two week break in the work around Christmas.
Stanningfield Road will be closed to through traffic for approximately 12 weeks.
Residents will be able to access the road from either the junction with A134 Sudbury Road, Sicklesmere or from the junction with Great Whelnetham Primary School.
Traffic will be diverted via the A134, Chapel Road, Hoggard’s Green, Bury Road, and Stanningfield Road.
Highways bosses say people will be able to access businesses and properties in the area throughout the duration of the roadworks.
For more information on roadworks in Suffolk click here.