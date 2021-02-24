Published: 4:27 PM February 24, 2021 Updated: 4:52 PM February 24, 2021

Greater Anglia has teamed up with mobile provider EE to boost the WiFi signal on its trains across the region.

The train operator commissioned the installation of new mobile phone masts at points along the railway where the signal has previously been weak to improve the on train WiFi and on-board systems that require a 4G signal.

In total, 35 masts will be put up with11 in Suffolk, nine in Essex, eight in Norfolk, six in London and one in Cambridgeshire. So far 24 have been installed.

Clinton Smith, Greater Anglia’s Head of Information Technology Projects, said, “This important project will enable us to ensure we have reliable 4G coverage across as much of the rail network as possible.

“It means our train systems can operate smoothly and reliably as they will maintain a good signal and passengers can benefit from un-interrupted free WiFi and mobile phone coverage when travelling with us.

“It also offers the added benefit of improving mobile coverage for communities in the vicinity of the masts and for the emergency services in rural areas.”

Jon Pollock, from BT which owns EE, said: “Having access to a reliable and resilient mobile network – both for the public and our emergency services – is our top priority.

“The installation of 35 new EE 4G mobile sites along the East Anglia rail network ensures that users can continue to enjoy strong mobile coverage via the largest and most reliable 4G network in the UK. It also provides reassurance that the emergency services and first responders can stay connected in even the most remote areas.”

EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering 4G connections in more places than any other operator. As part of EE’s Emergency Services Network partnership with the Home Office, EE’s 4G network is used to support the critical work of the emergency services.

Last year, Greater Anglia also increased the bandwidth on its new Stadler trains to ensure customers could enjoy fast browsing speeds when using the free WiFi, even if many passengers were logged on at once.