News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Greater Anglia's franchise has ended as new era beckons for rail

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 4:30 PM November 2, 2021
Greater Anglia train

Greater Anglia now run trains on a direct contract rather than as a franchise. - Credit: Paul Geater

East Anglia's railways have undergone a significant change which could ultimately see all passenger trains emerge as Great British Railways services within the next three to five years.

The franchise agreement with Greater Anglia was ended in September and replaced by an operating contract under which the company will continue to operate trains.

That contract is set to run for five years - but can be set aside after three if the new model is agreed by then. 

The change means that the operators will no longer be given a subsidy to operate services and then keep any profit they make - they will be be given a flat fee with the government taking the financial risk.

All rail franchises across the country are being changed in this way - but in a few cases like the South East and with LNER - the government has taken over direct ownership of the passenger train services.

You may also want to watch:

The government is expected to come up with proposals for its new model of running passenger trains early next year - and invite responses from businesses and the public. 

But it is expected to wait until the long-term effects of the pandemic can be assessed before any final decisions are reached - at present companies are selling only about 45% of pre-pandemic numbers of season tickets to regular commuters.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
  2. 2 Suffolk riverboat wins prestigious Good Food Award
  3. 3 Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time
  1. 4 Man in intensive care after group alleyway attack
  2. 5 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
  3. 6 Right-side headache, fortress Adams Park and a style shift
  4. 7 New headteacher has the 'best job in the world'
  5. 8 Teenager locked up for 24 years for shooting friend in Kesgrave
  6. 9 Highways chiefs questioned over handling of Copdock interchange plan
  7. 10 Part-time traffic lights considered for A12 improvements east of Seven Hills

Ticket sales for individual journeys - for leisure or business - have now hit about 90% of pre-pandemic levels, meaning that overall about 70% of passengers have returned. Those figures apply both nationally and to Greater Anglia which has a mixture of commuter, Intercity and rural routes.

At present there are teams within the Department for Transport and at the individual train operating companies looking at the new ways of working under the "Great British Railways" branding.

One thing to be decided is whether the trains will all have the same branding - or retain regional identities.

The decision to shake up the rail industry had been considered before the pandemic, but the collapse in passenger numbers in March 2020 - and the very slow recovery since then - forced the government to announce in September 2020 that franchising would be abolished.

Trains are now being kept running with substantial government subsidies - but these are considered necessary to retain an attractive public transport industry for the future and that has led to a steady growth in the number of train users.



Greater Anglia
Suffolk
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Video

Man arrested after controlled explosion at Stansted Airport

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The site off Stowmarket Road in Stowupland c ould be developed with 300 homes

Mid Suffolk Council

Developer to reveal plans for 300 homes in Mid Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The car caught fire on the A1120 near Earl Stonham

Suffolk Live

Fire crews called to car engulfed in flames in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Two way traffic lights are already in use on Guildhall Lane in Wrentham, but next month the road will be temporarily closed

Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon