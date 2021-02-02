Published: 12:27 PM February 2, 2021

Nearly 95% of Intercity trains ran on time at the start of the year. - Credit: Paul Geater

Greater Anglia's punctuality figures improved by 15% last year, making 2020 the most reliable year ever for rail services in the region - although passenger numbers saw a massive decline because of the Covid pandemic and lockdowns.

This year has seen a similar pattern in the first month of the year - train punctuality is still very good but trains are carrying only 13% of pre-Covid passenger numbers because of the restrictions imposed by the current lockdown.

Greater Anglia had more than 40,000 more services running on time than in 2019 according to the latest performance figures from the company

Annual average punctuality has now reached a record 92.97%, beating the previous high of 92.77% achieved in June 2013.

And 2021 has got off to a good start with more than 94% of trains in East Anglia running on time at the beginning of the year.

Regional branch lines saw the best performance, with services on the Norwich – Great Yarmouth line recording 99.7% punctuality and the Norwich – Sheringham line recording 99.5% in the four weeks ending 9 January 2021.

Other top performing routes included the Norwich - Lowestoft route at 98.6%, the Marks Tey – Sudbury line at 95.8%, the London – Colchester/Clacton/Walton service at 95.7%, and the Norwich – Cambridge line at 95.5%.

On the Intercity main line 94.79% of Greater Anglia’s Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester – London services ran on time.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “I’m pleased to see that our relentless focus on improving performance has resulted in another good set of results and that we have continued to provide a safe and reliable service for customers who need to travel.”

Greater Anglia is currently running a reduced timetable with about 72% of usual services still running.

The move is in response to lower passenger numbers due to Covid-19 restrictions and has been taken in consultation with the Government, which is currently funding the railway.

Current Government advice is to stay at home unless you need to travel for permitted reasons including work and medical appointments.

It is mandatory for customers to wear a face covering when using public transport, to help reduce the spread of Covid-19. Children under the age of 11 and people with a disability or illness which means they cannot wear a face covering are exempt from wearing them.