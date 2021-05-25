News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Part-time season tickets on the way - but no prices known yet

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 7:30 AM May 25, 2021   
Greater Anglia train at Colchester

Part time season tickets are on the way - but there is no word yet on their likely costs! - Credit: Nick Srugnell/Greater Anglia

Thousands of rail commuters are waiting to hear what the new "part-time" season tickets that are being promised from the end of next month could mean for them.

The new tickets will offer eight days of travel on a particular route in 28 days - aimed at people who commute to an office twice a week.

Currently the only season tickets available can be used every day - and are the most economical way to travel by train at peak time for those who work more than two days a week.

But buying two tickets a week can be as expensive as a full season ticket on some routes.

The new part-time season tickets were announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps when the shake-up of the network was revealed last week - but there has not yet been any indication of their cost.

Some rail companies, including Greater Anglia, did introduce "carnet" tickets in 2019 which offered passengers books of tickets that they could use over a period - but that offered only marginal savings over full season tickets for those who travelled regularly.

The new part-time season tickets are expected to cost considerably less than current tickets, and will only be valid for standard-class journeys, but their actual cost will not be announced until next month.

That will be set by the Department for Transport and the Rail Delivery Group - not the individual operating companies like Greater Anglia whose role in the railways is being radically changed over the next few months.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The 134 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 Detmer is the 'real estate guy' with plans for Portman Road
  3. 3 Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why
  1. 4 Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack
  2. 5 'A no-brainer' - Town target Rhodes on signing for Huddersfield
  3. 6 What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county
  4. 7 Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton
  5. 8 Ex-Town star McGreal favourite to take over at League Two side
  6. 9 Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge near Ipswich causing train delays
  7. 10 Ex-Premier League defender among new additions to Town backroom staff

The new tickets will go on sale from June 21 and can be first used from June 28. What is known is that they can be used on any of the 28 days of the month - so a passenger could use five journeys in their first week and one each in the next three weeks. Or they could use them for two different days every week during the month.

But other conditions will only become clear when full details and prices of the tickets are published.

Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid-19 rapid testing centres targeting people who unwittingly have the virus are to open in Haverhill and Lowestoft

Coronavirus

Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Explore the beautiful medieval town of Lavenham Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property

Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
People sunbathing in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed during the Scottish Premiership match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Pict

Football | Video

Double-winning striker reveals Town interest

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus