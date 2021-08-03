News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Clacton services cancelled after person hit by train

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 9:13 AM August 3, 2021   
The new Bombardier Aventra on test near Ipswich

A person has been hit by a train in Essex (file photo) - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia services in and out of Clacton have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train.

All services in and out of the coastal town have been cancelled as a result of the collision, between Clacton and Alresford.

Rail replacement buses are being arranged from 9.05am between Clacton and Thorpe Le Soken, where passengers can board services to the capital.

The Walton-on-the-Naze line remains open.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said via Twitter: "We're sad to report that a person has been hit by a train between Alresford and Clacton on Sea, and as such we cannot run any trains to/from Clacton.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Disruption is expected to continue until further notice, with an update to follow within the hour.


Essex
Clacton-on-Sea News

