Clacton services cancelled after person hit by train
- Credit: Greater Anglia
Greater Anglia services in and out of Clacton have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train.
All services in and out of the coastal town have been cancelled as a result of the collision, between Clacton and Alresford.
Rail replacement buses are being arranged from 9.05am between Clacton and Thorpe Le Soken, where passengers can board services to the capital.
The Walton-on-the-Naze line remains open.
A Greater Anglia spokesman said via Twitter: "We're sad to report that a person has been hit by a train between Alresford and Clacton on Sea, and as such we cannot run any trains to/from Clacton.
"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."
Disruption is expected to continue until further notice, with an update to follow within the hour.
