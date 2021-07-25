Trains to and from London cancelled amid flooded railway

Published: 5:56 PM July 25, 2021

Train services between Suffolk and the capital are being cancelled or delayed due to flooding on the railway in Romford.

Two services have been cancelled so far due to the heavy rain, which has flooded a section of the track in Romford. A further service between Liverpool Street and Clacton has also been suspended.

Disruption is expected until further notice, with some services to the capital being terminated at Shenfield while others in the opposite direction are being started from Ingatestone.

Due to a speed restriction because of heavy rain between London Liverpool Street and #Romford some lines are blocked.



Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed. Disruption is expected until further notice. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 25, 2021

Greater Anglia is expecting to update customers within the next hour.

A statement on its website read: "Due to a speed restriction because of heavy rain between London Liverpool Street and Romford some lines are blocked.

"Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed. Disruption is expected until further notice."