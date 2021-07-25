Trains to and from London cancelled amid flooded railway
Train services between Suffolk and the capital are being cancelled or delayed due to flooding on the railway in Romford.
Two services have been cancelled so far due to the heavy rain, which has flooded a section of the track in Romford. A further service between Liverpool Street and Clacton has also been suspended.
Disruption is expected until further notice, with some services to the capital being terminated at Shenfield while others in the opposite direction are being started from Ingatestone.
Greater Anglia is expecting to update customers within the next hour.
A statement on its website read: "Due to a speed restriction because of heavy rain between London Liverpool Street and Romford some lines are blocked.
"Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed. Disruption is expected until further notice."
