Road closed as emergency services attend two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:36 AM June 25, 2022
Lady Lane in Hadleigh is currently closed after a two-vehicle crash

Lady Lane in Hadleigh is currently closed after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash, which has closed a road in Hadleigh. 

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene of the crash in Lady Lane just before 9am today (June 24).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash and we remain on scene. 

"The road is currently closed."

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

Fire appliances from Hadleigh and Princes Street in Ipswich have been sent out to the scene of the crash. 

