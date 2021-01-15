News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Woman in her 90s left with life threatening injuries following collision

Published: 4:27 PM January 15, 2021   
The incident happened on the A1124 Colchester Road

A woman in her 90s has been taken to hospital following a collision which has left her with life threatening injuries. 

Essex Police remain on the scene of a serious collision near Halstead between a silver Renault Twingo and a Ford S-Max, which occurred just before 12.40pm on Friday, January 15.

Police are advising drivers to avoid Colchester Road (A1124) from the junction of Church Road, as it has been closed.

No arrests have been made.

If you saw, or have dashcam footage, of either vehicle driving prior to the collision please call Essex Police's Serious Collisions Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident number 443 of 15 January.
 

