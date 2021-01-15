Published: 4:27 PM January 15, 2021

A woman in her 90s has been taken to hospital following a collision which has left her with life threatening injuries.

Essex Police remain on the scene of a serious collision near Halstead between a silver Renault Twingo and a Ford S-Max, which occurred just before 12.40pm on Friday, January 15.

Police are advising drivers to avoid Colchester Road (A1124) from the junction of Church Road, as it has been closed.



No arrests have been made.



If you saw, or have dashcam footage, of either vehicle driving prior to the collision please call Essex Police's Serious Collisions Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident number 443 of 15 January.

