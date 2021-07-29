Updated

Head Street in Colchester is currently closed - Credit: Rob Huddleston/Essex Police

Fears over the structural safety of a town centre building have forced police to close a busy road.

Head Street, in Colchester, is currently closed while police, firefighters and Colchester Borough Council officers deal with concerns about the building's structural integrity.

Please avoid Colchester Town Centre supporting @ECFRS with a dangerous building and Head Street is closed pic.twitter.com/H8XazyvrKx — Rob Huddleston (@CInspHuddleston) July 29, 2021

Essex Police said on Facebook: "We are on scene of an incident in Head Street, Colchester after we received concerns over the integrity of part of a building.

"Head Street is currently closed between Southway and Culver Street West while we, and officers from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and Enjoy Colchester are on scene and dealing.

"If you can, please avoid the area."

It is not clear how long the road will be closed for at this time.











