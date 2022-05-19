News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Man freed from overturned car in three vehicle Lavenham crash

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:29 PM May 19, 2022
Updated: 9:38 PM May 19, 2022
A crash involving two cars and a bike has caused Sudbury Road to be closed 

A crash involving two cars and a bike has caused Sudbury Road to be closed - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after being freed from an overturned car.

Emergency services have responded to a three-vehicle crash shortly before 7.48pm, in Sudbury Road, Lavenham.

The incident involved two cars and a bike and resulted in the road closing between Washmere Green and Melford Road. 

A spokesman for the fire service said crews released a man who had become stuck in the overturned car using hydraulic cutting gear.

Two fire and rescue crews from Sudbury were called to the incident at approximately 7.48pm.

Suffolk Police and the ambulance service were also on the scene. 

The man was transferred to the care of the ambulance service. 

The extent of any injuries is still unknown. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.


 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Lavenham News

