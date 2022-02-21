Rail chaos as trains suspended on Norwich-London line due to damage
- Credit: Network Rail
Train services between London and Norwich have been suspended after trees fell on overhead wires near Chelmsford.
No trains are currently able to pass through Chelmsford and Shenfield due to damage caused during Storm Franklin - and the line is not expected to reopen until 5.30pm, with disruption until 7pm.
Trains from Norwich are currently terminating at Colchester while Network Rail engineers remove the tree and fix the wires.
Ellie Burrows, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, said: “Our teams have been working round the clock since Friday to repair damage caused by the storms across the rail network.
"We are working to restore services on this line as quickly as possible. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience.”
Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We’ve managed to arrange rail replacement buses for while our colleagues at Network Rail replace the damage at Shenfield.
"People can also use their rail tickets on some local buses. Full details are on our website.
"It’s been another difficult day due to storm damage on the railway network.
"Thank you to all passengers who heeded our advice to only travel if it was essential.”