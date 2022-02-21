Rail chaos as trains suspended on Norwich-London line due to damage

A tree fell on the overhead cables near Chelmsford, blocking trains travelling from London to Norwich. - Credit: Network Rail

Train services between London and Norwich have been suspended after trees fell on overhead wires near Chelmsford.

No trains are currently able to pass through Chelmsford and Shenfield due to damage caused during Storm Franklin - and the line is not expected to reopen until 5.30pm, with disruption until 7pm.

Trains from Norwich are currently terminating at Colchester while Network Rail engineers remove the tree and fix the wires.

⚠ UPDATE: Due to a fallen tree damaging the overhead electric wires between Shenfield and #Chelmsford all lines are disrupted.



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or terminated at and started back from Chelmsford. Disruption is expected until 19:00 — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 21, 2022

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, said: “Our teams have been working round the clock since Friday to repair damage caused by the storms across the rail network.

"We are working to restore services on this line as quickly as possible. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience.”

Storm Franklin has caused additional disruption to the rail services after Storm Eunice led to regionwide cancellation on Friday. - Credit: Network Rail

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We’ve managed to arrange rail replacement buses for while our colleagues at Network Rail replace the damage at Shenfield.

"People can also use their rail tickets on some local buses. Full details are on our website.

"It’s been another difficult day due to storm damage on the railway network.

"Thank you to all passengers who heeded our advice to only travel if it was essential.”